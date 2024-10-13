MetaMUI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,715.13 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $125,715.13 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00253685 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMUI (MMUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. MetaMUI has a current supply of 984,596,928 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMUI is 0.03945212 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $153,039.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovereignwallet.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

