Metal Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Metal has a market cap of $75.26 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal DAO (MTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Metal platform. Metal DAO has a current supply of 78,588,897. The last known price of Metal DAO is 0.9727778 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,313,596.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://MetalL2.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.