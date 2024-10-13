Metahero (HERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $584,257.60

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $584,257.60 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004490 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahero has a current supply of 9,766,213,274.195871 with 5,095,643,290 in circulation. The last known price of Metahero is 0.00200903 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $588,727.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahero.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.