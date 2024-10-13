MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and traded as high as $20.64. MEG Energy shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 11,736 shares.
MEG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.
MEG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
