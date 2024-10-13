Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research upped their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

