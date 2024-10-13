Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 136 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $899.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $996.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

