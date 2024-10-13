Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

