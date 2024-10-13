Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 4,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $411.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

