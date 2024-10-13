Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

