McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

