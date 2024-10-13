McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.76. The stock had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,042. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

