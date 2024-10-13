McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ARKG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 2,750,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

