McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $18.82 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

XBI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.