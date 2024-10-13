McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $600.44. 320,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.70 and a 200-day moving average of $552.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

