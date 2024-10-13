McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $899,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

