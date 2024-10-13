McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 379 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average is $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $583.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

