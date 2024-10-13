McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 116,169 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,169 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $30,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of FBND remained flat at $46.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,133. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

