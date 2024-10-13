McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,327 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,635.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

