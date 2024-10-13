McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 26,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $598.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.64 and a 200 day moving average of $531.08. The company has a market capitalization of $552.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.