McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.