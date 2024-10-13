McCarthy & Cox Has $3.89 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McCarthy & Cox owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 413,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,488. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

