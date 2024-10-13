Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPYX stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.