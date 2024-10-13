Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $283,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,606,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,434,000 after buying an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

