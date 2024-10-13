Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $23.60 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,667,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.