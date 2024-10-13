Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

