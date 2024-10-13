Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,671 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $40.22 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

