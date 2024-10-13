Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

