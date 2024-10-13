MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MasTec by 46.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

