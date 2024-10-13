Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Masco by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 184,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

