MaidSafeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.48 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $142.94 million and approximately $0.48 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,937,120 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. MaidSafeCoin has a current supply of 452,552,412 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MaidSafeCoin is 0.29294815 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safenetwork.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

