Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.31. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,087 shares traded.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $661.75 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

