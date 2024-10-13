MagnetGold Price Tops $0.0463 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $219.04 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold (MTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagnetGold has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagnetGold is 0.0435404 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $421.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mtggold.com/indexmain.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

