MAGIC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.27 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $91.27 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00254369 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,599,792 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Treasure has a current supply of 347,714,007 with 267,598,752.58216208 in circulation. The last known price of Treasure is 0.34360302 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $7,218,603.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.treasure.lol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

