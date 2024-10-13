LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $110.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.