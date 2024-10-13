LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LUXHP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
