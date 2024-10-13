LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LUXHP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

