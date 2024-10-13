Loopring (LRC) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Loopring has a total market cap of $166.88 million and $5.47 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,806,970 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring (LRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loopring has a current supply of 1,373,873,397.4424574 with 1,366,806,970.1885817 in circulation. The last known price of Loopring is 0.12330431 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $5,394,581.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loopring.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

