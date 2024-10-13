LongView Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.43% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 135,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STLG opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

