LongView Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LongView Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 251,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

