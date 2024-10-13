Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.17. 526,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $572.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $611.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

