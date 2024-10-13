Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

