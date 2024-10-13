Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $116.24.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.