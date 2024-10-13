Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $205.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

