Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.11 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.