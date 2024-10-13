Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,326 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 379.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $402.02 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60. The company has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.