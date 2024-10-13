Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,257 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 365.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $181.21.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

