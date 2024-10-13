Lisk Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $133.36 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,535,488 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk (LSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Lisk has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 161,534,526.48935774 in circulation. The last known price of Lisk is 0.83648311 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $2,413,046.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Lisk.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

