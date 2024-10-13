Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

XMMO stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $123.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

