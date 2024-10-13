Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.98.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.