Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,385 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 127,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

