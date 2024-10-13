Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 71,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

